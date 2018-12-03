Lindsay Lohan Looks Unrecognizable In Latest Magazine Spread

Lindsay Lohan looks completely unrecognizable in latest magazine cover for Paper magazine’s Break The Internet issue shared Monday on Instagram.

The 32-year-old actress looks like a modern-day twist on Disney’s Snow White, wearing an extremely low-cut black floral dress while sporting black hair with a pale white face. In the cover shot, she’s also holding a red apple with her hair pulled back by a red ribbon. The photo was taken by photographer Jeff Bark.

The magazine captioned the stunning shot, “Princess Charming Take a look inside @lindsaylohan’s enduring cult of celebrity. #breaktheinternet #linkinbio.” (RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Posts A Slew Of Bikini Photos On Instagram)

In other shots shared by those who worked on the piece, the “Mean Girls” star dressed up and posed like other famous Disney princesses, including Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty.

In the piece, the former Disney star looked back on her years in the spotlight and wondered aloud why she “constantly” gets “clobbered in the press.”

“I would love to know why I get constantly clobbered in the press,” Lohan shared. “I could do 99 things right and one thing wrong, but it’s that one thing that will be focused on. Behind the scenes I do what I can to be the best version of me, which never gets mentioned. I am also human. I make mistakes. That’s all that seems to get reported.”

“I’ll feel like I need a greeter and someone to walk me out [of the airport] — if I’m flying alone, if there’s cameras,” she added. “In the press, if you sneeze, they’ll make it look like you were crying.”

Lohan continued, “In America, even once they get the picture, they still follow you. It does bring out a serious kind of anxiety.”