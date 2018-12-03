Tijuana Official: There Are 6,200 Migrants And ‘The People From Tijuana Are Frustrated’

A Tijuana official admitted during an interview on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Monday that locals are frustrated with over 6,000 migrants staying in the area looking to come to the United States.

“There is a lot of trash because what I was [trying] to tell you, the 360 grew to 6,200 [migrants] and that’s when it got out of hand. So we got another facility, it’s a big concert hall where you can have like 10,000 people under a roof. We sent them over here but it has to be voluntary because the people from human rights, they have their delegates here, too. And they want to — they wanted to treat them too kindly. So the ones that didn’t want to go are staying here, so there’s like 1,500 people here, 2,200 people there and there are like 2,000 people that we … aren’t accounted for,” Genaro Lopez Moreno stated.

“Unaccounted for, so what do you think? So basically you have illegal aliens from Honduras in Tijuana. How do you feel about that?” Carlson asked. (RELATED: U.S. Border Agents Arrest MS-13 Gang Member ‘Intending On Filing For Asylum In The United States’)

“Well, I have heard that like the border patrol has been going up in detentions. Like 100-150 more detentions a day [more than] than they used to,” Moreno responded. “Some of them have made it across, not a lot but some of them. Most of them, some are staying here. The ones that are outside here in the streets, they said it because they already started their paperwork for getting work permits here in Mexico, they want to stay in Mexico. They know that someone popped the bubble of their American dream and they’re staying here. 200 have been repatriated home voluntarily and we have deported more than 200. There have been like 236 detained by police and we send them through the immigration system.”

Officials were forced to close the San Ysidro port of entry after several hundred migrants attempted storming the border between Tijuana, Mexico and the San Diego area a week ago. Border agents were forced to use tear gas to disperse the crowds trying to cross into the country.

Carlson added, “So you are dealing with several thousand unwanted immigrants in Tijuana. The United States right now has about 22 million illegal aliens living within our borders. Can you understand it, now that you are seeing this firsthand, the frustration of some Americans about that?”

“Yeah. People here, the people from Tijuana are frustrated, if these people came here legally, if they went to our border and they started a work visa, a student visa, tourist visa there would be no problem,” Moreno explained.

