Here Are The Best Photos From Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding [PHOTOS]

After an elaborate Hindu ceremony in India, Nick Jonas and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra are officially married.

The couple, who only had a four-month engagement, planned to have both a traditional Indian ceremony and a traditional Christian ceremony.

And on Sunday, 36-year old Chopra, and 26-year-old Jonas celebrated their official nuptials with a group of their closest friends and family near Jodhpur, People Magazine reports.

Dressed in Hindu garb with elaborate Henna hand tattoos, the two danced the night away in the traditional Sangeet ceremony. (RELATED: Turns Out, Nick Jonas May Not Be As Smooth On The Dating Scene As We Thought. Read About His Techniques)

And while the two still have yet to exchange vows in a traditional Christian church, the photos coming out of India this morning are gorgeous:

Congratulation priyanka chopra and Nick jonas pic.twitter.com/lQBbC2lXau — Prince A Sadeeq (@PrinceASadeeq2) December 1, 2018

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas post wedding on social media: https://t.co/uf09LWLxUS pic.twitter.com/i9GeO46vrm — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) December 1, 2018

First images of newlyweds @priyankachopra and @nickjonas as they leave Jodhpur after their wedding. pic.twitter.com/uvgZvgcVpW — Femina (@FeminaIndia) December 3, 2018

Actor Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas are married https://t.co/5rUJVu2HSp pic.twitter.com/gSsPhT3OKO — CNN (@CNN) December 2, 2018

True love! @nickjonas and @priyankachopra are all smiles in this candid picture from the sangeet ceremony. pic.twitter.com/qlPSajbboe — Filmfare (@filmfare) December 2, 2018

As for a family … Chopra seems like she’s pretty eager to have kids with Jonas.

“I am a very ‘live-in-the-today,’ maximum ‘live-in-the-next-two-months’ kind of person. But [in] 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully, earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that,” she told PEOPLE back in June.

Best of luck to the new couple.

