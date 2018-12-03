Here Are The Best Photos From Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding [PHOTOS]

Jena Greene | Reporter

After an elaborate Hindu ceremony in India, Nick Jonas and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra are officially married.

The couple, who only had a four-month engagement, planned to have both a traditional Indian ceremony and a traditional Christian ceremony.

And on Sunday, 36-year old Chopra, and 26-year-old  Jonas celebrated their official nuptials with a group of their closest friends and family near Jodhpur, People Magazine reports.

Dressed in Hindu garb with elaborate Henna hand tattoos, the two danced the night away in the traditional Sangeet ceremony. (RELATED: Turns Out, Nick Jonas May Not Be As Smooth On The Dating Scene As We Thought. Read About His Techniques)

And while the two still have yet to exchange vows in a traditional Christian church, the photos coming out of India this morning are gorgeous:

As for a family … Chopra seems like she’s pretty eager to have kids with Jonas.

“I am a very ‘live-in-the-today,’ maximum ‘live-in-the-next-two-months’ kind of person. But [in] 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully, earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that,” she told PEOPLE back in June.

Best of luck to the new couple.

