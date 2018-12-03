Do I Need To Boycott Wisconsin’s Bowl Game? The Answer Appears Pretty Clear

I’ve found myself questioning lately whether or not I need to boycott Wisconsin’s Pinstripe Bowl game against Miami.

This football season has been an absolute disaster on every level. In large part, I worry that even acknowledging the bowl game will be kind of like sending the sign a pathetic 7-5 season is acceptable, and that the fans won’t care. (RELATED: The Big Ten Running Back Of The Year Has Been Named. Is It The Correct Choice?)

Listen up.

The season we just had is 100 percent unacceptable. There’s no other way to spin it. What happened with my team must never happen again. That’s just a fact.

We were supposed to win a national championship. Instead, we didn’t even win the Big Ten West. How embarrassing is that?

I think that I have no choice but to refuse to engage in this pathetic bowl game. The damn thing is being played in New York in December! Are you kidding me? How is that appealing at all?

We might as well just stay home and get in an extra practice. It’s that simple. I’d rather get in some extra reps than give legitimacy to garbage bowl games.

I also love how Wisconsin released this hype video to make people actually care about this game. It’s so bad that it’s laughable. Listen, nobody cares about this garbage matchup!

I refuse to participate. It’s just not going to happen.*

*There is a one hundred percent chance that I change my mind the day of the game — just so that I can get my heart broken once again.