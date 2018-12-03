These Beautiful Photos Commemorate President George HW Bush’s Final Trip To The Capitol

Former President George H.W. Bush passed away late Friday night at the age of 94 and was transported to the U.S. Capitol on Monday to lie in state.

Bush, born June 12, 1924, was a war hero, a U.S. congressman, the ambassador to the United Nations, the head of the Central Intelligence Agency, and the 41st president of the United States. (RELATED: President George H.W. Bush Passes Away At 94)

These beautiful photos reveal the incredible final journey the late president took to the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in state until Wednesday.

