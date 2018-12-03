These Beautiful Photos Commemorate President George HW Bush’s Final Trip To The Capitol

These beautiful photos reveal the incredible final journey the late president took to the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in state until Wednesday.
Sully, the service dog of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush in his final months, lays in front of Bush’s casket at the George H. Lewis & Sons funeral home in Houston, Texas, U.S., December 3, 2018. (Courtesy Office of George H. W. Bush-Evan Sisley/Handout)
The flag-draped casket of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard in Houston, Texas U.S., December 3, 2018. (David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS)
Former U.S. President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush board the plane after the flag-draped casket of his father, former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, was placed on the plane for a trip to Washington at Ellington Field in Houston, Texas, U.S., December 3, 2018. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS – RC1F398946E0
Former President George H.W. Bush’s casket is carried to the Special Air Mission 41 plane during a departure ceremony at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, U.S., December 3, 2018. (REUTERS/Loren Elliott)
Former President George W. Bush takes part in a departure ceremony in which George H.W. Bush’s casket was put on the Special Air Mission 41 plane at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, U.S., December 3, 2018. (REUTERS/Loren Elliott)
Former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush wave while boarding the Special Air Mission 41 plane during a departure ceremony in honor of George H.W. Bush at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, U.S., December 3, 2018. (REUTERS/Loren Elliott)
Former President George H.W. Bush’s service dog Sully is seen at a departure ceremony during which the former president’s casket was put on the Special Air Mission 41 plane at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, U.S., December 3, 2018. (REUTERS/Loren Elliott)
A military honor guard, seen in front of the Special Air Mission 41 plane, takes part in a departure ceremony honoring former President George H.W. Bush at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, U.S., December 3, 2018. (REUTERS/Loren Elliott)
People watch the departure ceremony for the late former U.S. President George H.W. Bush at Ellington Field in Houston, Texas, U.S., December 3, 2018. (David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS)
A military honor guard carries the casket of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush as it arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas – RC158EC66830
People watch as the hearse carrying the remains of former President George H.W. Bush passes by the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., December 3, 2018. (Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS)
Attendees wait for the casket of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush to arrive at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 3, 2018. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS)
The casket carrying the remains of the late former U.S. President George H.W. Bush stands inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda during ceremonies in Washington D.C., U.S., December 3, 2018. (REUTERS/Eric Thayer)
Pallbearers carry the casket of Former President George H. W. Bush into the U.S. Capitol Rotunda Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Washington. (Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS)
Former President George W. Bush and other family members watch as the flag-draped of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard to lie in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/Pool via Reuters)