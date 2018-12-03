Former Raptors Player Arrested And Charged For Allegedly Choking Out Woman

Former Raptors point guard and 2016 NBA draft pick Kay Feller was arrested Monday morning for allegedly assaulting a woman, a new report claims.

Felder, who was drafted by the Raptors in 2016 and subsequently demoted to their G League affiliate team, reportedly got into an altercation with a woman after they went out to dinner at some point this weekend. The argument escalated, and Felder grabbed her by the neck and choked her out, TMZ reports. (RELATED: REPORT: Kansas City Chiefs Release Kareem Hunt After Disturbing Video Surfaces Of Alleged Assault)

The female victim has not been identified but she is believed to have known Felder for a while. She purportedly has marks on her neck to prove the incident happened — and recently. She called a loved one, then the police. Paramedics arrived shortly thereafter, treated her and took Felder into custody the following morning.

He was charged with assault and making threats. He was released but is due back in court before the end of the year.

This is hardly the first story about alleged assault in the sports community developing this week. Kareem Hunt and Reuben Foster — both NFL players — were recently released by their teams after stories about domestic violence surfaced last week. Both their investigations are ongoing.

