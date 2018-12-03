REVIEW: This Wireless Digital Camera Makes Backing Up Safer And Easier

I am of the firm belief that every car should feature a backup camera. Perhaps that is due to my utter ineptness when it comes to parallel parking, but being able to see what is going on behind your vehicle when you are in reverse is paramount. This is especially true if you drive a large vehicle like a truck for which it is even more difficult to use the mirrors to see what is going on back there.

All the years I’ve been driving, I’ve had one big problem — from my experience, the backup cameras on the market simply aren’t very good. Most require long wires that might not even work if you have a long vehicle, while the wireless versions provide subpar analog picture displays. So let me try and convey my pleasure at finding out about the CS-2 wireless digital backup camera from AUTO VOX. As opposed to analog models, this backup camera uses stable point-to-point digital transmission. No more lines or patchy displays, this camera promises a clear screen every time.

AUTO VOX Digital Wireless Backup Camera Kit CS-2, Stable Signal Rear View Monitor and Reversing Camera for Vans, Trucks, Camping Cars, RVs on sale for $101.99 with code O2K4T8HU

And it lived up to that promise. When I first unboxed the CS-2 kit, I was a bit skeptical. I don’t have much experience of modifying my car, so some of the connectors seemed daunting and difficult to install. Luckily, that was not even close to being the case. This backup kit was SO easy to install. The kit comes with a monitor and mount, which can be perched on your dashboard to attached to your windshield (I chose to put mine on my dashboard). Then you just have to plug it into your cigarette lighter point and that part of the backup camera kit is ready to go.

Only slightly trickier is setting up the camera in the back of your vehicle (this kit also includes the option of installing it on the front of your car if you so desire). But that is still incredibly simple. The hardest part is deciding if you want your camera attached to the left, right or middle of your license plate. After you make that decision, unscrew your license plate and attach the camera to the desired spot (it connects with adhesive 3M VHB tape). Screw the license plate back on and string the camera’s cable through the hole near your license plate. If your car does not have one of these, you can drill one. You also probably want to remove the interior trim near your license plate to make this easier. After getting the cable into the interior of your car, you just need to connect the camera cable to the power box, then connect the power box wire to the reverse light. This is what ensures that the camera turns on whenever your car is in reverse.

All in all, I highly recommend the CS-2 backup camera kit from AUTO VOX. I have been driving with it for a week now, and it continues to deliver quality imagery every time I put my car in reverse. It also has survived the elements and produces a good picture even in the dark. I am so glad that after all these years, there is finally a good digital wireless backup camera. This should become the norm. Daily Caller readers are encouraged to take advantage of the discount code O2K4T8HU and save 15 percent.

