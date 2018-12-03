Tijuana Kicks Out Migrants From Border Shelter

Tijuana is evicting the caravan migrants from a shelter near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Approximately 6,000 would-be refugees are being moved farther south to a federally-operated facility, the Associated Press reported Saturday. Tijuana said the move was prompted by concerns about “bad sanitary conditions.”

The decision comes after reports that certain migrants among the caravan are criminals and carrying infectious diseases. About 500 in the group already tried to storm the U.S. border, but were repulsed with tear gas. Many Tijuana residents were furious when the migrants first arrived in their city, staging a mass demonstration and telling the asylum seekers to go home. (RELATED: Angry Tijuana Residents Push Back Against Migrant Caravan: ‘This Is An Invasion’)

Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum was one of the first in the city to express his disdain for the migrants, describing the group as a “horde” replete with criminals and a clear and present threat to his city, in an interview with Milenio Television.

“Tijuana is a city of immigrants, but we don’t want them in this way,” the mayor, a member of the conservative National Action Party, said. “It was different with the Haitians, they carried papers, they were in order. It wasn’t a horde, pardon the expression.”