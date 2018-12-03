Two Hosts Wear The Most Hideous Outfits On ABC’s The View

Tis the season to dress…like poop?

Quick note to readers: I’m writing in terms that ABC “The View” lead host Whoopi Goldberg can relate to since she’s constantly mentioning poop. (RELATED: Whoopi says pols would just smack the poop out of everybody.)

On Monday, two hosts of the show came on air with the ugliest outfits I’ve seen since Andy Sachs, Anne Hathaway‘s character in The Devil Wears Prada, showed up to work at the fictitious Runway Mag in a cerulean blue cable knit sweater and mismatched drab plaid skirt. This was before Andy went on a diet and was forced into a makeover.

Whoopi went with the ugly Chanukah sweater with a menorah and yellow polka dots and terrible candy cane leggings. No offense to Chanukah, by the way, which began Sunday night. Her attire was an insult to the holiday, not the other way around.

The other fashion offender was Abby Huntsman, who usually looks quite stylish. But anyone can have an off day — and today was hers. She came to work in some kind of eyesore fluorescent yellow animal print dress. It wasn’t skin tight or anything, but rather a chiffon-type material. Whatever it was — till ugly.

Sitting next to Whoopi’s fiasco of an outfit only accentuated the horror of Huntsman’s frock.

The ladies could all take fashion tips from co-host Sunny Hostin, who wore a simple white blazer with a pleasing dark square pattern and rarely comes on set in anything less than beautiful.

It’s okay. The ladies can make up for their fashion offenses on Tuesday.