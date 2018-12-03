Celebrate Tyra Banks’ Birthday With Her Most Stunning Photos

Today, December 4, is Tyra Banks’ birthday.

The American-born supermodel, TV personality, actress, producer and businesswoman turns 45 years old today and has packed in an absolutely massive career during her nearly three decades in the entertainment and modeling industry.

Banks began her modeling career when she was just 15 years old. Over the course of her career, nailed down scores of gigs for major fashion labels, including Chanel, Oscar de la Renta, Yves Saint Laurent, Dior, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Herve Leger, Valentino, Fendi, Giorgio Armani, and Michael Kors.

Banks was also a Victoria’s Secret model for nearly 10 years, from 1997-2005.

But Tyra Banks isn’t just a model. She also starred in the hit Disney movie “Life Size” and in the smash 2000 comedy “Coyote Ugly.” She also hosted and created “America’s Next Top Model,” the longest running reality series on television.

On top of all that, Banks has well over 6 million Instagram followers. Check out some of her most stunning photos below.