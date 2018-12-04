This 6-Minute Mashup Of The Greatest Movie Trailers From 2018 Is A Must-Watch Video

An awesome mashup of 2018 movie trailers is getting some attention online.

Vimeo user Clark Zhu shared a six-minute video combining the greatest trailers from the last year, and it’s downright incredible.

In fact, if this was for an actual movie, it might be the most highly-anticipated movie of the year. Give it a watch below. (RELATED: The First Trailer For ‘Creed 2′ Has Arrived [VIDEO])

It’s moments like these when the internet really proves its value to the world. We all love movies, and I think the vast majority of people love movie trailers, too. Hell, I’ve watched the trailer for Matthew McConaughey’s new movie probably a dozen times. It’s just what we do.

Don’t get me wrong. There’s plenty of trash on the internet, but creative people putting stuff like this together is a reminder of when it can be highly entertaining.

Now, we just need to wait and see what movies await us in 2019. There probably won’t be a single one as entertaining as that six-minute trailer compilation is, though.

Well done, Clark Zhu. Well done.

H/T: BroBible

