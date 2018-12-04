Here’s How Many Points Alabama And Clemson Are Favored By In The College Football Playoff

Your first name

Alabama and Clemson are both heavy favorites in their respective college football playoff semi-final games.

The Crimson Tide are 14 point favorites over Oklahoma and the Tigers are 11 point favorites over Notre Dame, according to Bovada.

Is anybody really surprised by these odds? Oklahoma has a lot of offensive firepower, but they have no defense. The Tide put up 35 against Georgia, and Tua didn’t even play large portions of the game. What could they have done if he was healthy? (RELATED: Georgia Loses To Alabama After One Of The Dumbest Play Calls In Football History)

There is a very real chance they absolutely pour it on the Sooners and the game is over by halftime. Kyler Murray can only do so much on his own.

The exact same situation might play out in Clemson’s game against the Fighting Irish. I’m not sold at all that Notre Dame is some super elite team that is about to cause carnage. I don’t see it at all.

I think Dabo Swinney and his squad are going to run them right off of the field. Trevor Lawrence is going to launching balls all over the field.

I can’t wait for a Clemson vs. Alabama rematch. It’s going to be awesome.