Al Gore Is Here To Make More Radical Predictions About Climate Change

Former Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore went on “The Daily Show” to talk about climate change, and while a number of his past predictions haven’t quite played out, he’s still making radical calls and focusing on worst-case scenarios.

In The Daily Caller News Foundation fact check videos, Anders Hagstrom highlights claims from politicians and the media alike, setting the record straight on double standards and mischaracterizations.

TheDCNF has torn down Hillary Clinton’s infamous and much-peddled 17 intelligence agencies claim and exposed the liberal media for running damage control for Hamas. Check out a few of our other greatest hits, and subscribe to TheDCNF’s YouTube channel to make sure you never miss out.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

NOW CHECK OUT Our Most Popular Fact Checks:

Black Lives Matter Says You Have To Hate Israel To Not Be Racist

How Many Bombs Can The President Drop Without Congress?

Did Trump Steal ‘Drain The Swamp’ From Nancy Pelosi?!

Follow Anders on Twitter

Send Tips: anders@dailycallernewsfoundation.org

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.