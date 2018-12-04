D.C. Gentleman’s Club Says Stormy Is Welcome Back Anytime

Porn star Stormy Daniels pushed her own performances at Washington’s Cloakroom Monday night at 9 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. And no, she wasn’t hanging out in a back room in the Capitol. It’s a gentleman’s club on K Street and they were glad to have her back.

Returning to my favorite club TONIGHT! Come see me at The Cloakroom in Washington DC at 9pm and 12:30. — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) December 3, 2018

This was Stormy’s second time performing at the venue. Things went well — or, at least, well enough for the club to say she can return anytime she wants.

“She did a great job!” said Christina, a club manager who did not want to include her last name. “This is her second time coming at the club. She had a great time.”

Asked if there was a good crowd out to see Stormy, Christina told The Mirror, “Yeah, there was a good amount of people and we did well in sales. She was the one who reached out to us and we were happy to have her back.”

So, what’s Stormy like to work with?

“She is actually a very lovely person,” Christina said, adding that “she’s more than welcome back anytime.”

The manager would not reveal how much Stormy made the club Monday night. She said her bosses would not be pleased if she revealed that.

Even Avenatti promoted her performance at the Cloakroom.

With huge storm clouds gathering over the WH, who better to welcome to DC tomorrow than @StormyDaniels? This promises to be interesting… #TeamStormy pic.twitter.com/VYQye1OYU1 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) December 2, 2018

Stormy’s name ID has been on the rise in Washington and around the nation ever since she announced to the world that she had sex with President Trump in 2006. He has since called her “Horseface.” She has since had a lot of vulgar exchanges on Twitter.

The porn star has always maintained that Trump’s then-lawyer Michael Cohen paid her off during the 2016 presidential election. While standing on Air Force One, Trump told the media he knew nothing about it.

Despite a dustup between Stormy and Avenatti earlier in the week, Stormy said she and her lawyer “worked shit out” and everything is okay.

Still, the weather status on her situation is currently dark storm clouds. Attorneys for Trump want her to cough up $340K in his legal fees since a judge dismissed her defamation lawsuit against the president.

With enough performances and her memoir, Full Disclosure, if need be, maybe she can pay him off. After all, before she took it all off Monday night, she kept it all on at Politics & Prose, where she was interviewed by Washington socialite and author Sally Quinn.

As she once said on SNL, “Storm’s a coming, baby.”