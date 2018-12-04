Here’s What Demi Lovato Is Up To Since Exiting Rehab

Demi Lovato gave fans a hint about what she’s been up to since leaving rehab following her overdose and it involves working up a sweat while mastering the Japanese martial arts.

The 26-year-old singer looked terrific in a “sweaty, messy” snap she posted Tuesday on Instagram rocking a white karate robe and blue belt.

She captioned the post, “Sweaty, messy jiu jitsu hair.. #BJJ #bluebelt #nevergiveup.”

The photo has since gone viral, with more than 2 million likes at the time of this piece. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

It was only the second picture the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer has shared since she left rehab last month after being rushed to the hospital over the summer for an overdose.

Sources close to the singer, have said that Lovato is “taking her sobriety extremely serious[ly].”

“At the end of the day, Demi is doing this for herself,” the source added. “She has to stay sober for her, but every time she has family or friends visit her it reminds her of all the other important people in her life that she needs to fight for as well.”

The source continued, “Demi is thankful she’s still alive and is doing whatever she can to never get to that point again.”

As previously reported, the “Sober” hitmaker is reportedly spending three days a week at a sober house where there are people and counselors who can relate to what she’s gone through.

We’re told Demi feels the need to spend a big chunk of her time at a sober house — 3 days a week — where there are counselors and people with whom she can relate and share experiences. At the same time, she wants to resume a normal life and decided to live 4 days a week in a private home. That normal life includes regular trips to the gym and running errands.