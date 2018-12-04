Report: Auburn Quarterback To Turn Pro

A difficult 2018 season will reportedly be quarterback Jarrett Stidham’s last at Auburn.

According to reports, the redshirt junior plans to forgo his final season on the Plains and is unsure about playing in the Tigers’ bowl game. Auburn plays Purdue in The Music City Bowl on Dec. 28. (RELATED: Auburn Should Bench Jarrett Stidham. Here’s Why)

Stidham had a first-round grade from at least one of the NFL’s scouting services entering the year. His stock is down obviously. But from what I’ve heard, sounds like he could go in the first three or four rounds. Will be interesting to see whether he plays in the Senior Bowl. https://t.co/dZNG4gr94R — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 4, 2018



After playing his freshman season at Baylor, Stidham left the program following the firing of Art Briles. Stidham led Auburn to an SEC West title in 2017, and entered the 2018 season as a Heisman trophy candidate and potential first round pick. But, Stidham fell woefully short of those expectations.

Auburn finished the regular season with a 7-5 record, largely due to Stidham’s regression. It’s certainly unfair to blame all of Auburn’s struggles on Stidham, as he was working with a poor offensive line, and a virtually non-existent rushing game.

Stidham will likely need a good showing at the combine and workouts in order to be drafted on one of the first two days of the 2019 NFL Draft.