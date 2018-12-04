Kanye West Is Apologizing Again. Here’s What He Did This Time

Kanye West is apologizing yet again.

The “Famous” rapper, 41, was at “The Cher Show” on Broadway with wife Kim Kardashian during opening night, Monday evening. But he apparently disregarded the message at the beginning of the show asking the audience to turn their phones off, because he reportedly proceeded to use his during a bulk of the show. (RELATED: Kanye West: ‘Leave Elon Musk The F*ck Alone’)

But Jarrod Spector, one of the stars of the show who plays Sonny Bono, noticed Kanye up front using his phone and decided to tweet at him, telling him to power down.

“Hey @kanyewest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow!” he wrote. “If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here. It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much.”

Yikes.

Kanye noticed the tweet (albeit three hours later, presumably after the final curtain), and apologized for not paying attention.

“The dynamics of Cher and Sonny’s relationship made Kim and I grab each other’s hand and sing ‘I got you babe’ please pardon my lack of etiquette,” the rapper wrote back. “We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece.”

We’ve all been there. Spector hasn’t replied to the tweet but we presume everything’s been smoothed over.

