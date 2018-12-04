Lawn Games Are A Christmas Gift The Whole Family Can Enjoy

December might not be the best time of year for playing lawn games. But buying them is a whole ‘nother story. After all, lawn games can be a great Christmas gift. At least Amazon seems to think so, as evidenced by their inclusion in the one-day-only “Toys” deal during the “12 Days of Deals.” A dozen such games are on sale (all of which can be seen at this link), and I’ve listed 5 below:

GoSports Slammo Game Set (Includes 3 Balls, Carrying Case and Rules) on sale for $20.99

Lifetime 90421 Pickleball, Badminton, & Quickstart Tennis Net Set on sale for $73.41

GoSports Premium Ladder Toss Outdoor Game Set with 6 Bolo Balls, Travel Carrying Case and Score Trackers on sale for $29.70

Wild Sports Fore-1 Fore! Golf Chip Game, Green on sale for $61.90

Hey! Play! 80-76090 Bocce Ball Set- Outdoor Family Bocce Game for Backyard, Lawn, Beach & More- 4 Red & 4 Green Balls, Pallino & Carrying Case on sale for $23.99

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.