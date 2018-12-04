Lawn Games Are A Christmas Gift The Whole Family Can Enjoy

Jack Kocsis | Director of Commerce

December might not be the best time of year for playing lawn games. But buying them is a whole ‘nother story. After all, lawn games can be a great Christmas gift. At least Amazon seems to think so, as evidenced by their inclusion in the one-day-only “Toys” deal during the “12 Days of Deals.” A dozen such games are on sale (all of which can be seen at this link), and I’ve listed 5 below:

Normally $40, this Slammo set is 48 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

GoSports Slammo Game Set (Includes 3 Balls, Carrying Case and Rules) on sale for $20.99

Normally $105, this pickleball/badminton set is 30 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

Lifetime 90421 Pickleball, Badminton, & Quickstart Tennis Net Set on sale for $73.41

Normally $45, this ladder toss set is 34 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

GoSports Premium Ladder Toss Outdoor Game Set with 6 Bolo Balls, Travel Carrying Case and Score Trackers on sale for $29.70

Normally $100, this golf chip game is 38 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

Wild Sports Fore-1 Fore! Golf Chip Game, Green on sale for $61.90

Normally $40, this bocce set is 40 percent off today (Photo via Amazon)

Hey! Play! 80-76090 Bocce Ball Set- Outdoor Family Bocce Game for Backyard, Lawn, Beach & More- 4 Red & 4 Green Balls, Pallino & Carrying Case on sale for $23.99

Photo via Amazon

