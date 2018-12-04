The Reactions To Mark Sanchez Playing In An NFL Game Again Are Awesome

Mark Sanchez entered the game Monday night for the Washington Redskins against the Philadelphia Eagles, and the reactions on Twitter didn’t disappoint.

Sanchez has been pretty much a joke ever since his butt fumble days with the New York Jets, and it looked like his days in the NFL were over prior to the Redskins signing him. I’m pretty sure they never anticipated he’d ever have to play. He was only signed to provide some insurance after Alex Smith went down.

Well, Colt McCoy exited the game Monday, and Sanchez got under center. Understandably, the internet was full of excitement and joy, despite the fact the Redskins lost. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From NFL Week 13)

First came the butt fumble

Now Mark Sanchez is ready to unleash the butt fumble recovery pic.twitter.com/sGghkzguur — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) December 4, 2018

I cannot believe I just watched Mark Sanchez on Monday Night Football in a Redskins uniform hand off to Adrian Peterson in a Redskins uniform, who ran a career-long 90 yards right through the middle of the Super Bowl champs defense for a touchdown, in Philadelphia. Surreal. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 4, 2018

Step into the film room with me and try to understand the greatness of mark Sanchez pic.twitter.com/I5V0FML4k3 — clip III (@tweetingclip) December 4, 2018

Mark Sanchez just handed the ball to Adrian Peterson for a 90-yard TD… pic.twitter.com/tqsOuiXWVU — OddsShark (@OddsShark) December 4, 2018

mark sanchez entering a game three years later to literally RECOVER A FUMBLE WITH HIS OWN BUTT is some mcconaughey-pushing-books-in-the-tesseract level time travelly stuff https://t.co/qUvB4YYXnT — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) December 4, 2018

Mark Sanchez hands off to Adrian Peterson for a 90-yard TD run for the #Redskins on Monday Night Football in 2018. On Planet Earth. That just happened. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 4, 2018

Sometimes you feel like you’ve done your job as a dad. Tonight was one of them. 11-year-old: “Colt McCoy is hurt.” Me: “Yeah. Mark Sanchez is in.” 11-year-old: “The Buttfumble guy!?!” — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 4, 2018

#Redskins fans seeing Mark Sanchez at QB pic.twitter.com/YogHjZ4Q8B — The Ringer (@ringer) December 4, 2018

what a handoff by Mark Sanchez. A true professional — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 4, 2018

Did I think I’d see Sanchez in an NFL uniform ever again entering this season? No, I most certainly did not. He had his time in the spotlight, and he didn’t exactly blow us away with his skills. It also feels like it’s been a lifetime since he entered the league in 2009.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Sanchez (@mark_sanchez) on Apr 26, 2018 at 1:14pm PDT

Now, he’s out here handing off the ball for massive touchdown runs by a guy half a decade past his prime. The NFL is truly a spectacular animal. I would have bet my life savings on the “NO” option of a future bet that involved Mark Sanchez handing off to Adrian Peterson for a 90-yard touchdown run.

What an absolutely wild time to be alive.

