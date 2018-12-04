The Reactions To Mark Sanchez Playing In An NFL Game Again Are Awesome

David Hookstead | Reporter

Mark Sanchez entered the game Monday night for the Washington Redskins against the Philadelphia Eagles, and the reactions on Twitter didn’t disappoint.

Sanchez has been pretty much a joke ever since his butt fumble days with the New York Jets, and it looked like his days in the NFL were over prior to the Redskins signing him. I’m pretty sure they never anticipated he’d ever have to play. He was only signed to provide some insurance after Alex Smith went down.

Well, Colt McCoy exited the game Monday, and Sanchez got under center. Understandably, the internet was full of excitement and joy, despite the fact the Redskins lost. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From NFL Week 13)

Did I think I’d see Sanchez in an NFL uniform ever again entering this season? No, I most certainly did not. He had his time in the spotlight, and he didn’t exactly blow us away with his skills. It also feels like it’s been a lifetime since he entered the league in 2009.

 

Now, he’s out here handing off the ball for massive touchdown runs by a guy half a decade past his prime. The NFL is truly a spectacular animal. I would have bet my life savings on the “NO” option of a future bet that involved Mark Sanchez handing off to Adrian Peterson for a 90-yard touchdown run.

What an absolutely wild time to be alive.

