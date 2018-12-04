Melania And Trump Visit Bush Family Ahead Of State Funeral

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited the family of deceased former President George H. W. Bush Tuesday afternoon.

Trump tweeted earlier Tuesday that he would be making the visit, including to greet former President George W. Bush. Melania Trump also gave a private tour of her Christmas decorations at the White House to former first lady Laura Bush. (RELATED: Here’s A Look Back At George H.W. Bush’s Life In Pictures)

Looking forward to being with the wonderful Bush family at Blair House today. The former First Lady will be coming over to the White House this morning to be given a tour of the Christmas decorations by Melania. The elegance & precision of the last two days have been remarkable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2018

The Bush family is staying at the presidential guesthouse as H. W. Bush’s casket lies in state within the U.S. Capitol rotunda Tuesday as the public pays its respects.

The former president will receive a state funeral Wednesday at the National Cathedral. Afterward, his body will be flown back to Houston, Texas, on Air Force One.

He will then be loaded onto a train and make his way to College Station, Texas, where he will be laid to rest at the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum on the campus of Texas A&M University.

Trump and Melania visited the Capitol rotunda for approximately two minutes Monday evening. After approaching the casket of the former president in silence, Trump saluted him while his wife covered her heart, observing the proper flag protocol for a civilian.