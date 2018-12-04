Rapper Nelly Lobbies For Bryce Harper On Behalf Of His City

Star rapper Nelly is taking time out of his busy schedule to lobby hard for D.C. Nationals right-fielder Bryce Harper to come play for the St. Louis Cardinals — but is it a good idea?

The “Hot In Herre” rapper, 44, posted an Instagram video with Harper on Monday, begging the star outfielder to sign with the Cardinals.

“I’m doing all the negotiations,” Nelly said in his first video, calling Harper the “hottest free-agent-to-be.”

“He just needs a little convincing,” the St. Louis local added.

But Nelly might want to focus a little less on convincing Bryce Harper and a little more on convincing the public that he’s not a bad dude.

Just last month, Nelly was sued by a woman for allegedly masturbating in front of her after one of his concerts last year in Essex, England. (RELATED: Star Rapper Sued For Sickening Alleged Sexual Assault. The Details Are Stomach Twisting)

View this post on Instagram Thank you Austin..!!!!!! A post shared by NELLY (@nelly) on Oct 6, 2018 at 10:59pm PDT

If I were a St. Louis Cardinals fan, I would be less than thrilled that a guy with this kind of reputation is now the face of the get-Bryce-Harper-to-St.-Louis bandwagon. It’s just a bad look for everyone involved, particularly the St. Louis franchise. Nobody wants to be associated with a guy who may or may not be a stage-five creep.

And if I were Bryce Harper, I’d be running for the hills and signing with Chicago like we all know he’s going to.

But that’s just me.

