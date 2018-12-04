Netflix’s New Series Looks Extremely Dark. You Don’t Want To Miss The Trailer

Netflix’s new series “YOU” looks like it’s going to be a bit of a dark mind-bender.

The plot of the show, according to Netflix’s YouTube description, is:

YOU, a Netflix Original Series, is the riveting and hypnotic story of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), an obsessive yet brilliant New Yorker, who exploits today’s technology to win the heart of Beck (Elizabeth Lail) amid the growing suspicions of her best friend Peach (Shay Mitchell). Joe transforms himself from stalker to boyfriend while doing whatever it takes to eliminate all obstacles standing in his way — even if it means murder. Set in today’s 24/7 hyper-connected world, YOU explores how vulnerable we all are to stalking and manipulation online and in real life.

Does that sound like something that’s going to bring you to a dark place and mess with your mind? It sure as hell does to me. (RELATED: This Six Minute Mashup Of The Greatest Movie Trailers From 2018 Is A Must-Watch Video)

I’m only even further convinced that’s exactly what this show series will be after watching the trailer. Give it a look below, and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Personally, I’m not huge on romance flicks or shows. It’s not really my thing, but I do love a dark show that makes me question what is going on. Something tells me that’s exactly what “YOU” is going to give the audience.

Is that dude gonna murder some people over a woman? I have no idea, but I’m not ruling it out! We can all find out when the series is released December 26. Damn, Netflix just keeps cranking out awesome content.