Watch The Latest Electric Trailer For ‘Captain Marvel’

A new trailer for the highly-anticipated movie “Captain Marvel” was recently released, and fans won’t want to miss it.

The plot of the movie, according to IMDB, is, “Carol Danvers becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.”

Brie Larson stars in the title role, and I have a very strong feeling she’s going to knock this one out of the park. There’s no superhero movie that jumps out to me as having a female lead. I’m not going to get into a debate about that, but I think Larson is the perfect woman to lead the way in “Captain Marvel.”

Watch the trailer below.

Seriously, this movie looks like it’s going to be legit, and I’m not even the biggest superhero fan on the planet. (RELATED: One Movie Is Expected To Obliterate The Box Office. The Numbers Are Huge)

Here’s something else I know for sure. This movie is going to stack cash. Superhero films always have a way of making sure the cash never stops rolling.

You can catch “Captain Marvel” in theaters March 8.

