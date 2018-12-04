POLL: Is It Time To Expand The College Football Playoff To Eight Teams?

It seems like there is a large appetite for expansion in the college football playoff format.

I recently asked my Twitter followers if the playoff should expand to eight teams, and the results were overwhelming. Of the 1,371 voters, 73 percent voted to go to an eight-team format.

I have to agree with the results here, and there’s really nothing convincing me that it should remain at four.

Last year, UCF got left out after going undefeated and the same thing happened this season. That’s simply unacceptable. We can’t have a playoff system that leaves out undefeated teams. It just kills the legitimacy of the institution if you have an undefeated team that doesn’t even get a shot at the title. (RELATED: Georgia Loses To Alabama After One Of The Dumbest Play Calls In Football History)

The answer to the problems with our current system is very simple. You go to eight teams, give the champions from all the Power Five conferences automatic bids and then leave the three other spots for the highest remaining ranked teams. An undefeated Group of Five team will get an automatic bid from one of the three remaining spots.

That would have given us a playoff field this year including Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Washington, Georgia and UCF.

That’s one hell of a great eight team playoff, and it solves the UCF problem.

This is just too simple in my mind, and it should be done immediately. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on how to rectify the current situation.

