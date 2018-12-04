Snowball Fight Ban Overturned Thanks To 9-Year-Old Hero

Leaders in a Colorado town overturned a nearly century-old rule saying it was illegal to throw snowballs after a 9-year-old boy presented the benefits of the outdoor activity.

“Today’s kids need reasons to play outside,” Dane Best said at Severance, Colorado’s town board meeting Monday, Colorado Public Radio reported. “Research suggests that a lack of exposure to the outdoors can lead to obesity, [Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder] ADHD, anxiety and depression.”

Faculty editor at Harvard Health Publishing Claire McCarthy wrote children were spending less time outside than the previous generation due to sun exposure concerns, kidsspending more time with electronic devices, fewer safe outdoor places to play and an emphasis on “scheduled activities and achievements.”

The ban classified snowballs as missiles, according to The Greeley Tribune.

“I think it’s an outdated law,” Best said, CPR reported. “I want to be able to throw a snowball without getting in trouble.”

Best handled questions about age limits on snowball fights and safety issues. (RELATED: Just One Season Of Football Damages Children’s Brain Development: Study)

To celebrate the board gives Dane his first LEGAL snowball to throw. Plus one for his little brother who is apparently Dane’s first target. pic.twitter.com/1ePrg0wykq — Xandra McMahon (@xanmcmahon) December 4, 2018

Though snowball fights are no longer illegal, people are still not allowed to throw stones or shoot missiles at living beings, objects or property, according to The Tribune.

