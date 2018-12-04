This Deal Is For All You Drone Hobbyists
We know you love drones. And if their inclusion in today’s one-day deal is any indication, Amazon does, too. As part of Day 3 of the 12 Days of Deals, toys are on sale at Amazon. In that very general category of toys are two drones. One of them, the #1 bestselling quadcopter, is 40 percent off. It includes a 720P HD camera for capturing in-flight photos and video. Tricks include auto hovering mode and a 360-degree rolling feature:
Tenergy TDR Phoenix Mini RC Quadcopter Drone with HD Video Camera, Auto Hovering, Mini RC Drone with 720P HD Camera on sale for $23.99
The other one also has auto hovering and the ability to do 360-degree rolling stunts. It has the added feature of FPV real-time transmission of orbit video, so it can fly in a steady circular path while recording:
Tenergy TDR Robin Pro 5.8G FPV Drone on sale for $69.99
Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.
Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook