Trump Claims Macron And The French Protesters Agree That The Paris Agreement ‘Is Fatally Flawed’

President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday evening that French President Emmanuel Macron and the thousands of protesters in France agree with his stance on the Paris Agreement.

In two tweets Trump suggested that Macron’s decision to stop a tax on gas that has caused chaos in Paris was a result of him reaching the same conclusion about the “fatally flawed” climate agreement that was signed back in 2016. (RELATED: ‘Taxes, Taxes, and Taxes’: Paris Suffers Worst Riot In A Decade As Anti-Macron Protests Roil France)

I am glad that my friend @EmmanuelMacron and the protestors in Paris have agreed with the conclusion I reached two years ago. The Paris Agreement is fatally flawed because it raises the price of energy for responsible countries while whitewashing some of the worst polluters…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2018



“I am glad that my friend @EmmanuelMacron and the protestors in Paris have agreed with the conclusion I reached two years ago. The Paris Agreement is fatally flawed because it raises the price of energy for responsible countries while whitewashing some of the worst polluters….,” Trump said, continuing in a second tweet, “….in the world. I want clean air and clean water and have been making great strides in improving America’s environment. But American taxpayers – and American workers – shouldn’t pay to clean up others countries’ pollution.”

….in the world. I want clean air and clean water and have been making great strides in improving America’s environment. But American taxpayers – and American workers – shouldn’t pay to clean up others countries’ pollution. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2018

French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe had announced the suspension of the tax earlier on Tuesday. The government originally proposed new carbon taxes designed to reduce fossil fuel usage, but it backfired. A majority of the so-called Yellow Vest movement — which led the protests against the taxes — are from rural areas in France and are from the middle or lower class.

