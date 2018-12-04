Does The Phrase ‘Bringing Home The Bacon’ Offend Vegans? Looks Like Orrin Hatch Doesn’t Care

Republican Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch’s office posted a video of him eating bacon Tuesday in response to a tweet about phrases that could offend vegans.

Hatch’s office posted the video of him eating a plate of bacon Tuesday morning in response to an article from the Independent that said “Phrases like ‘bringing home the bacon’ could be banned to avoid offending vegans.”

WATCH:

This is not Hatch’s first time tweeting about his love for bacon, as the senator posted several photos on himself eating a plate of bacon for his 84th birthday in March. (RELATED: Orrin Hatch Celebrates His 84th Birthday Like A True American — Eating Bacon)

“Growing up Senator Hatch’s family couldn’t afford to celebrate birthdays like the other kids in the neighborhood, so he has never enjoyed them. But he would never turn down birthday bacon. Happy 84th to Senator Hatch,” Hatch’s office tweeted from his account March 22.

Hatch announced his retirement in early January, and received the medal of freedom from President Donald Trump on Nov. 16, as he is the longest-serving Republican member of the U.S. Senate.

Follow Henry Rodgers On Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.