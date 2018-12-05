Afternoon Mirror: The George H.W. Bush Funeral Edition
The Best of… Funeral Observers
“The president and first lady are entering the cathedral led down the aisle to their seats where they are next to the Obamas. Trump shakes hands with each of the Obamas. None of them looked happy to see the other.” — Peter Baker, NYT.
“Our president met the minimal standards of decency and that’s it.” — Paul Begala, political commentator, on CNN Wednesday afternoon.
“My takeaway from the hw funeral is that Jimmy Carter will outlive me somehow.” — Asawin Suebsaeng, The Daily Beast.
“Maybe it’s just me, but it almost looks like there wasn’t a seat for Al Gore so he just pulled up a chair next to the Cheneys.” — Conner O’Brien, defense reporter, Politico.
“Did anyone else see that laugh from Trump when Simpson said Bush called him about getting scrutiny from the media?” — Cameron Cawthorne, Washington Free Beacon.
“The Bushes have so far not taken emotional shots at the toxicity of Trump’s Washington. They’ve focused instead on unity, love, laughter, and importance of character. And an emotional 43 says his father taught him how to ‘serve with love’ in his heart for his fellow Americans.” — Katie Rogers, White House correspondent, NYT.
“Can’t believe they made Barack sit in the same row as two birthers.” — Alexander Griswold, Washington Free Beacon.
Bill Clinton and Michelle Obama joke around
“NY Time’s reporter Katie Rogers is either lazy or incompetent. She never bothered to contact me to ask if I knew whether President Trump had read my book before tweeting about it. He had. He recounted to me parts of chapters that he would only know from reading the book.” — Gregg Jarrett, author of The Russia Hoax.
Today in Unnecessary Tweeting
Journo Hate Mail
David French, National Review: “I don’t know the details of the Weekly Standard story, so I won’t comment until I know more (other than to say that I would be very sad to see it fold). But this I know, The Examiner’s @SethMandel is the farthest thing from a Trumpist, and anyone making that case is just wrong.”
Salena Zito, Washington Examiner: “I would like to see people not wish for other people lose their jobs. Ever. Anywhere. This is an attitude I fail to understand sir and one I would never embrace. We need more grace on Twitter.”
She was reacting to a Twitter follower who wrote, “I would like to see WashEx get rid of Paul Bedard and Salena Zito.”
On the shaky state of The Weekly Standard …
“I hope those dancing on the graves of those who lost jobs never know the fear of losing a paycheck and health insurance with kids at home.” — Bethany Mandel, a political commentator who writes for The Federalist. (RELATED: The Weekly Standard is expected to shutter in weeks)
Ben Shapiro apologizes for calling Hillary ‘terrible’ during funeral
Ben Shapiro, The Daily Wire: “There are 330 million people in America. These three dudes are the best we could come up with, and the latest alternative was the terrible lady on the end.”
Michael Avenatti, creepy porn lawyer: “If there was ever a question as to whether you are a complete scum bag, devoid of any morals or decency, you have now conclusively answered it, Ben.”
Shapiro’s apology: “Lots of folks upset with the timing of this tweet. Fair enough. I apologize for the timing.”
Democratic consultant sees loneliness of Trump at funeral
“The big pink elephant in that Cathedral right now: Must be very lonely to be a Trump right now. #Remembering41” — Jimmy Williams, opinion journal, political consultant.
CNN’s Chris Cuomo doesn’t ‘fake the funk’
A viewer writes, “@Chris Cuomo rocking that blanket on live TV without a care in the world.”
Cuomo: “I don’t fake the funk. It was freezing – but it was an honor to witness President Bush’s funeral. The messages were powerful and timely and his life was well-lived.”
