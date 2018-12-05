America Pays Tribute To H.W. Bush With Crazy Socks

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

Former President George H.W. Bush was remembered on Wednesday with a funeral service held at the National Cathedral — but while only a select few were able to attend that service, many Americans paid their respects from home with a fashion trend borrowed from 41 himself.

For years, Bush had made statements with his socks, whether they simply added a bit of color in a world of black, gray and navy blue or they spoke to some deeper meaning.

Bush even chose special socks, covered with books, to honor his late wife Barbara when she passed away. It was a nod to her tireless work with children’s literacy programs.

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 21: Former president George W. Bush, left, wheels his father, former president George H.W. Bush into the church for the funeral for former first lady Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church on April 21, 2018 in Houston, Texas. Bush, wife of former president George H. W. Bush and mother of former president George W. Bush, died at her home in Houston on April 17 at the age of 92. (Photo by Brett Coomer - Pool/Getty Images)

The hashtag #socksforBush soon appeared, along with dozens of photos of Americans breaking out their wildest footwear to honor his memory. (RELATED: 95-Year-Old Bob Dole Stands From Wheelchair And Salutes Fellow WWII Vet George H.W. Bush)

Here are some of the best.

And if you found yourself without a pair of crazy socks today, fear not: John Cronin of John’s Crazy Socks, who sent Bush his superhero socks for World Down Syndrome Day, has designed a special tribute pair in honor of the former president who became his friend after they bonded over — you guessed it — socks.

