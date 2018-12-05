Escaped Jail Inmate Breaks Into A Woman’s House. Immediately Gets His Brains Blown Out

Escaped inmate Bruce McLaughlin got his ticket to the afterlife punched after breaking into the wrong house.

Fox News reported the following Tuesday:

Hours after he and another inmate escaped jail after beating up a security guard, a South Carolina inmate was fatally shot after he broke into a woman’s house, officials said. Bruce McLaughlin Jr., 30, was shot in the head by the woman after he kicked in her back door on Tuesday, according to Pickens County authorities. After he entered the home, McLaughlin grabbed a knife sharpening tool from the kitchen and headed toward the woman’s bedroom around 3 a.m. Sheriff Rick Clark said the woman was home alone and had undergone concealed weapons training at some point prior to the incident. … McLaughlin had been in and out of the county jail roughly a dozen times on charges ranging from drug possession to assaulting a police officer to shoplifting, officials said. He was currently awaiting trial on first-degree burglary and grand larceny charges.

Ladies and gentlemen, that’s what we call instant karma. If you’re dumb enough to play stupid games, then you’re dumb enough to win stupid prizes. It’s moments like these that I just laugh. The dude broke into a woman’s house, grabbed a weapon and she sent a round down range that connected with his dome. (SLIDESHOW: These Sexy Women Love The Second Amendment)

Hey, if you don’t want to get fatally shot, then don’t break into somebody’s house. It’s pretty simple. Do we think there was any Clint Eastwood-like exchange of words here before the unnamed woman started clacking off rounds? I certainly hope so. This dude probably thought he was Johnny Badass, and then he got a quick introduction to the business end of a weapon. That’s what America and freedom are all about.

The world can be a dangerous place. That’s a fact, my friends. There are some bad people out there, and bad people do bad things.

Do you know how you stop bad people? You have some kind of deterrence. Deterrence can best be served at a thousand feet per second.

Major props to this woman. Hopefully, this situation serves to give some bad guys a little pause before entering somebody else’s house.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter