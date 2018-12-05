One Of The Left’s Favorite Scientist Gets #MeToo’d

Scientist Neil DeGrasse Tyson came under fire Saturday with three sexual assault allegations made against him from three different women.

In a Facebook post, Tyson excuses and explains each accusation. For one of the accusations, he claimed he was attempting to find Pluto on a woman’s tattoo of the solar system under her dress because of his “giddiness” over space, defending that he was innocent in his intent. Another woman is accusing him of date rape. Fox and National Geographic Networks are investing the claims.

Daily Caller News Foundation reporters comment on whether or not Tyson’s response is creepy or valid. (RELATED: MAGA Hats Vs. Swastikas: Which Is Worse? We Asked And They Compared Trump To Hitler)

