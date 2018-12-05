Get Creative With Baking Cookies This Year

One of the things I love most about this time of year is baking cookies. I find it relaxing, possibly because I have very fond memories of spending time with my mom making cookies over the years. Every year we make a ton of cookies to give as gifts to our friends and neighbors. One of the most fun types of cookies to make is cut out sugar cookies. Every cookie is like a little art project. If you have a little one and you would like to start a baking tradition with them, you are in luck. Amazon has a great starter cookie cutter set on sale right now. It’s an 18 piece set for only $19.48. Normally, it retails for $28.27. The Star Pack set also comes with a bonus of 101 Cooking Tips for making the best, most beautiful cookies ever.

StarPack Christmas Cookie Cutters Set (18 Piece) – Favorite Holiday Shapes including Gingerbread Man, Star and Snowflake – Bonus 101 Cooking Tips on sale for $19.48

Maybe you already have a cookie baking tradition and are looking for something new to try. Why not get into the ugly sweater craze? Amazon has a two-size ugly sweater cookie cutter set you can use. It’s $7.99 for two large, sturdy cookie cutters. My friends and I made these and had a blast. You can really get creative with the designs. The process is fun for people of all ages. Plus, if there is an ugly sweater party in your future, these will be a hit!

Ugly Christmas Sweater Cookie Cutter Set, 2 Piece, 4.2″ Wide – Stainless Steel — $7.99

While you are at it, check out all the cookie decorating supplies, such as food coloring gels, piping bags, and a large array of holiday themed sprinkles. Oh, and don’t forget to pick up a good rolling pin. The Joseph 20085 adjustable rolling pin is amazing, and it’s on sale right now. It retails for $20, but Amazon has it priced at $13.99 right now. At that price, you can get one for yourself and buy a couple for gifts as well.

Joseph Joseph 20085 Adjustable Rolling Pin with Removable Rings, Multicolored on sale for $13.99

Whether you set aside some time for baking at your house, or you are just looking for baking supply gifts for a friend, Amazon has everything you need and they will ship it wherever you want. You can’t get any easier than that!

