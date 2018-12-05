What Is Going On With The Green Bay Packers? Team Fires Another Coach Who Was Publicly Frustrated

Green Bay Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin has wasted no time making changes within the storied organization, firing longtime associate head coach Winston Moss after just two days at the helm.

“We thank Winston for his contributions to the Packers over the past 13 years,” Philbin said, according to ESPN. “We hope for the best for Winston and his family moving forward.”

The move is just the latest moment in a tumultuous season for the Packers, who have stumbled to a lackluster 4-7-1 record. Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has experienced uncharacteristic struggles, and the team reached a new point of despair when they lost to the lowly Arizona Cardinals last weekend, culminating in the firing of now-former head coach Mike McCarthy. (RELATED: Green Bay Packers Fire Their Coach After Stunning Loss. Here’s Who Has Replaced Him)

Moss, who was also an outside linebackers coach, had been on McCarthy’s staff since 2006. He tweeted on Tuesday morning about what he thought the Packers needed in a new head coach.

Ponder this… what Championship teams have are great leadership! Period! It’s not the offensive guru trend, it’s not the safe trend. Find somebody that is going to hold #12 and everybody in this building to a #LombardiStandard! Period! #losingsucks! — Winston Moss (@Insanecane99) December 4, 2018

Later, he tweeted that the team had informed him they were letting him go, using the hashtag #thankstwitter.

The Packers have informed me that there letting me go. #thankstwitter! — Winston Moss (@Insanecane99) December 5, 2018

I have serve the Packers with all my heart and soul. I’ve given it my all. no regrets! — Winston Moss (@Insanecane99) December 5, 2018



While it is unclear whether or not the tweet was a factor in Philbin’s decision to fire Moss, it definitely isn’t a good look for the Packers when one of their coaches takes to social media to voice his displeasures with certain decisions and the team’s conduct. It remains to be seen if Philbin will be making more changes to the coaching staff in the coming weeks.