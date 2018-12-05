Clarion Project: ‘Obama Administration Dropped A Huge Terror-Funding Case ‘

Your first name

The Clarion Project is accusing the Obama administration of dropping a huge terror-funding case.

Islamic Relief, one of the world’s largest charities, has been accused of financially supporting Hamas and other extremist groups. (RELATED: Report: Taxpayers’ Money Going To Islamic Charity Group With Ties To Terrorist Groups)

Director of the Clarion Project, Ryan Mauro, says Obama’s Justice Department declined to prosecute back in 2016, and now he’s calling on Congress to investigate why.

Mauro says the case is potentially bigger than that against the Holy Land Foundation.

According to the Clarions Project, the government investigation into Islamic Relief is ongoing.

