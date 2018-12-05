Kimmel Compares Mueller To ‘The Godfather’ And Says He’s ‘Crossing The T In Treason’

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel compared special counsel Robert Mueller to the “Godfather” Tuesday night and said he’s “crossing the T in treason” as he wraps up the Russia probe.

Kimmel was discussing White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s husband George and his Twitter feud with Eric Trump and said it’s all a distraction to divert attention from Mueller’s investigation. (RELATED: Kimmel Calls For Sarah Sanders To Be Fired After Acosta Video Incident)

“[Eric Trump] had some unkind words on Twitter last night for George Conway, who is the husband of Kellyanne Conway. Even though this guy, his wife, is the president’s top henchwoman — George Conway, who is an attorney, is a frequent critic of Donald Trump — yesterday he posted a link that suggested the president was guilty of tampering with a witness,” Kimmel said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“So Eric wrote, ‘Of all the ugliness in politics, the utter disrespect George Conway shows toward his wife, her career, place of work and everything she’s fought so hard to achieve, might top them all. Kellyanne is a great person, and frankly, his actions are horrible.’ I tell you what. If he thinks that’s horrible, wait until he hears what daddy and auntie Stormy did to his step-mommy Melania,” he continued. “Talk about disrespectful.”

Kimmel called the social media spat a “stage performance” to shift focus from Mueller’s Russia probe conclusion and said it could all “be over soon.”

WATCH:

“All of this is nothing more than a side stage performance in advance of collusia-palooza — the witch hunt for red November — could very well be over soon,” Kimmel said.

“Today Trump associate Roger Stone pleaded the Fifth, which is something a lot of innocent people do. Robert Mueller is reportedly dotting the Is in indictment and crossing the T in treason.”

Kimmel then compared Mueller’s investigation to murders from “The Godfather” and said Trump will end up praising Mueller if he’s cleared of all wrongdoing.

“If you haven’t been following this, we’re at the part in “The Godfather” where Michael Corleone goes to the baptism. That’s where we are right now. And it’s exciting,” Kimmel said.

“What if Mueller comes out at the end of all this and says, ‘Here’s my report. He’s innocent. He didn’t do it. The president’s as clear as a mountain spring.’ Could you imagine? Of course Trump would be like, ‘War hero Mueller. Good guy. Straight shooter.’ But that seems unlikely.”

