A New Report On Johnny Manziel’s Pro Football Outlook Might Surprise Some Fans

Johnny Manziel’s status as the Montreal Alouettes starting quarterback is apparently far from a guarantee for the 2019 season.

CFL.ca wrote the following about Manziel’s status with the Alouettes:

Despite his late-season progress, Johnny Manziel won’t be handed the starting quarterback job next season — he’ll have to win it. Perhaps the Als are worried about his level of investment with the league from a long-term outlook.

This is actually a bit surprising to me. Maybe, this is just what the team has to publicly make people believe. They don’t want anybody to maybe think Johnny Football is being handed anything for free, but you’re kidding yourself if you think Manziel isn’t going to be Montreal’s guy.

He showed improvement every week he was up in Canada, and he is owed a ton of money. You don’t pay a guy to not play. That’s just basic common sense. (RELATED: Here’s How Many NFL Teams Are Apparently Still Interested In Johnny Manziel)

Manziel didn’t play perfectly up in the CFL during his first season north of the border. There were some rough moments, especially his first game. He threw four interceptions in a terrible debut.

However, there were also flashes of the old Manziel brilliance that made him a household name. If he continues to improve, then I have no doubt he’ll get another shot in the NFL.

He’s going to get a ton of reps in the CFL in 2019. There should be a full body of work to examine by this time next year, and I think it’ll look good.