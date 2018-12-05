Former Star Clemson Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring To This SEC Program

Kelly Bryant is headed to the Missouri Tigers.

The former star Clemson quarterback announced his decision late Tuesday night in a Twitter video.

According to Saturday Down South, Bryant picked the Tigers after visits to Arkansas, Auburn, Mississippi State and North Carolina.

The electric dual-threat quarterback started the first few games of the season for Clemson this year before being benched for freshman phenom Trevor Lawrence. He didn’t play in enough games this year to burn his redshirt. Bryant led the team last year to the playoff as the full-time starter.

After being benched, he quickly announced his intention to transfer for one final year of college football.

This is a great get for the Missouri Tigers. People shouldn’t think Bryant isn’t a star just because Lawrence had him relegated to the bench. Trevor Lawrence is likely going to be the number one overall pick in the NFL draft whenever he decides to leave. He’s simply better than Bryant, and could probably start on every team in America.

Bryant is still a star. You don’t lead a team to the college football playoff as the guy under center if you’re not a gamer. It’s just that simple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Bryant (@k_boogie2) on Jul 6, 2018 at 2:37pm PDT

Missouri’s quarterback Drew Lock is graduating and heading to the NFL draft. The team is Kelly’s for the taking, and I’d be shocked if he’s not starting from day one.

What an awesome get for Missouri’s program. Bryant is a quarterback who wins games and pretty much all teams would be happy to have a guy like that.