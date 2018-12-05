One Of The Most Famous Comedians Alive Has Been Chosen To Host The Oscars

Kevin Hart has been the man chosen to host the 91st Academy Awards.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news Tuesday night, and this will be the comedian’s first time serving in the prestigious role.

Hart wrote the following on Instagram late Tuesday night after the news was announced:

For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same…I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time….To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time….I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ….now it’s time to rise to the occasion #Oscars

I actually like this choice a lot. Hart is a funny dude, and that’s the most important thing to remember when hiring somebody for a role like this one. (RELATED: This Film Is The Heavy Favorite To Win The Oscar For Best Picture)

He also hasn’t ever come off as super political. If there’s something I truly hate, and I think a lot of people agree with me, it’s when award shows are ruined by politics. I’m tuning in so that I can be entertained. I’m not watching to get a lecture about how much Hollywood hates Middle America.

I think Hart is more than capable of playing it straight and sticking to the kind of content that matters.

I’m also a little extra excited for the Oscars this time around because there are some great movies expected to clean up, including “Vice” and “A Star is Born.”

You can catch the 91st Academy Awards on ABC, Feb. 24. It should be a fun show with Hart leading the way.

