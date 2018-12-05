Learn To Code With This 50 Percent Off Robot

This Wonder Workshop CUE Coding Robot is the perfect gift for kids ages 10+ (or adults) who want to develop coding skills. This robot engages kids as they learn everything from block-based coding to JavaScript. Try out four different personality avatars and see Cue entertain your kids as well! With a 170,000 word vocabulary, it can talk about your favorite books or tell you a joke. And with 30 hours of battery life and 40 different challenges, it’s sure to keep your kids busy for hours on end.

Wonder Workshop – CUE Coding Robot For Kids 10+ – STEM Learning – Learn to Code – Text-Based Chatting – Three Auto Modes – Four Unique Avatars – Uses Microsoft MakeCode Language – Built-In Bluetooth on sale for $99.99

The best part about this robot is undoubtedly the sale price; while it retails for $199.99, you can get it for only $99.99 today! It ships free and arrives fast, so you’ll have plenty of time to wrap it up and put under the tree.

