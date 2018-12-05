Then VS. Now: How The Liberal Media Reported George H.W. Bush’s Legacy

WATCH:

The liberal media are now praising George H.W. Bush, something they rarely did when he was alive.

The 41st president deserves all the praise he’s receiving and more. He’s a World War II hero and a life-long public servant who served our nation honorably.

Those who knew him describe him as humble, decent, considerate and thoughtful — sentiments which some in the liberal media are now repeating. But you have to ask, where was the love before?

If you pay attention to the news coverage of Bush, you will see some using his death to attack President Donald Trump.

Some in the liberal media have no shame, is it really too much to ask to stop making everything about Trump?

_________________________________________________________________

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

“America Uncensored” is a Daily Caller program dedicated to political stories dominating the news cycle. TheDC’s Stephanie Hamill is a straight shooter who isn’t afraid to tell you what she thinks.

Hamill has put the Left on blast for turning a blind eye to the violent MS-13 gang, talked about the Left’s war on white men and highlighted the dangers of socialized medicine in some of her recent monologues. Check out a few of Hamill’s other greatest videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s Most Popular Shows:

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Follow Stephanie Hamill on Twitter