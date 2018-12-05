Melania Trump Shakes Hands With Bill Clinton, Hillary Looks On

Five presidents were seated together Wednesday at the funeral of former President George H.W. Bush.

As the casket of H.W. Bush was welcomed to the National Cathedral for a state funeral in Washington D.C., both President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama shook hands. Trump also shook hands with former first lady Michelle Obama. Trump and the Obamas have sparred publicly for years, but the contentious relationship between the presidents seemed to warm for just a moment in the front row of the National Cathedral.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton were seated further down the pew. While Trump and Hillary did not even attempt to shake hands at the ceremony, their significant others did. As Melania was entering the pew, she reached out to Bill Clinton who smiled and shook her hand.

Both Melania and Bill watched Hillary and Trump duke it out in the 2016 election — ending in Trump’s stunning election night victory. The two candidates reportedly have not met since the presidential inauguration. (RELATED: Here’s A Look Back At George H.W. Bush’s Life In Pictures)

WATCH:

H.W.’s casket left the Capitol rotunda earlier Wednesday after lying in state for two days. He will leave the National Cathedral and board Air Force One bound for Texas. Bush will be buried next to his wife Barbara at their Presidential Library in College Station, Texas.