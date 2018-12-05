PETA Just Rolled Out A Campaign To Stop ‘Anti-Animal Language.’ Let’s See How It’s Going

By now we should all know that PETA pretty much has the market cornered for insane public overreactions.

But what you may not have known is that they also appear to be vying for the lamest Twitter account title, too.

For example, PETA, which claims to have been “bringing home the bagels since 1980” (cringe), tweeted out a list of suggested phrases to use to end violent rhetoric about animals. (RELATED: Bella Thorne Underwent A Major Transformation For This PETA Ad)

“Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it,” PETA’s official account tweeted Tuesday. “Here’s how to remove speciesism from your daily conversations.”

Yeah … I’m just gonna go out on a limb and say there’s no shot any of these phrases stick — even “take the flower by the thorns,” catchy as it may be.

See, this is a slippery slope. One day we’re banning discussion about guinea pigs, the next, we’re actually banning the consumption of them. I’m not gonna go full throttle and suggest that PETA is trying to take away our rights but they’re definitely flirting with the idea.

I just can’t stand idly by and let this happen. And neither will all these rando Twitter users:

Hi @peta. I am very much in support of your overall aims, but I have to tell you that I fed two birds a scone (with cream and jam) earlier today and they died. — The Concept Of Evil (@concept_of_evil) December 5, 2018

Look PETA, there’s more than one way to pet a cat. — Nick Wing (@nickpwing) December 4, 2018

Do you expect us to quit cold turkey? #PeopleEatingTastyAnimals — Raymond Blair (@KingRaymondIII) December 5, 2018

Come on PETA surely these phrases wouldn’t hurt a fly (: — Bennyboi (@bennyschamber3) December 5, 2018

Pick your battles, PETA. There’s bigger fish to fry. — Euan Purchase (@euanspc) December 4, 2018

I just can’t believe PETA didn’t consider flowers’ feelings before making this list. Truly insensitive.

