PETA Just Rolled Out A Campaign To Stop ‘Anti-Animal Language.’ Let’s See How It’s Going

Jena Greene | Reporter

By now we should all know that PETA pretty much has the market cornered for insane public overreactions.

But what you may not have known is that they also appear to be vying for the lamest Twitter account title, too.

For example, PETA, which claims to have been “bringing home the bagels since 1980” (cringe), tweeted out a list of suggested phrases to use to end violent rhetoric about animals. (RELATED: Bella Thorne Underwent A Major Transformation For This PETA Ad)

“Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it,” PETA’s official account tweeted Tuesday. “Here’s how to remove speciesism from your daily conversations.”

Yeah … I’m just gonna go out on a limb and say there’s no shot any of these phrases stick — even “take the flower by the thorns,” catchy as it may be.

See, this is a slippery slope. One day we’re banning discussion about guinea pigs, the next, we’re actually banning the consumption of them. I’m not gonna go full throttle and suggest that PETA is trying to take away our rights but they’re definitely flirting with the idea.

I just can’t stand idly by and let this happen. And neither will all these rando Twitter users:

I just can’t believe PETA didn’t consider flowers’ feelings before making this list. Truly insensitive.

