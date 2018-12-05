The NFL Is Suspending A Referee Because He Allegedly Called A Player A Very Naughty Word

The NFL has suspended the referee who allegedly called Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes a “bitch” following Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

We’ve been following this for a few days now. Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes got into a heated altercation with referee Roy Ellison in the locker room following Buffalo’s 21-17 loss. A member of the Bills franchise had to physically restrain him during the confrontation but it didn’t stop him from telling the Roy Ellison off. (RELATED: NFL Week 13 WRAP UP: Here Are The Best Moments You May Have Missed)

WATCH:

Jerry Hughes seemed to get into a heated confrontation with an official and had to be restrained following the Bills’ loss to the Dolphins today [NSFW] (via @JonScottTV) pic.twitter.com/SVRxta64pS — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 2, 2018

And after reviewing the evidence, the NFL placed Ellison on administrative leave to investigate the situation further.

Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport:

Update on the situation with #Bills DE Jerry Hughes and the game official: The matter is under review. While that review is ongoing, ref Roy Ellison has been placed on administrative leave. He was suspended for an incident with Trent Williams in 2013. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2018

And while the NFL Referees Association believes Ellison will be cleared to officiate again shortly, this isn’t the first instance the NFL has had with him.

Around this time last season, Washington Redskins OT Trent Williams claimed Ellison called him “garbage a**” and a “disrespectful motherf***er,” during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ellison was suspended for a game.

I’m not sure what the protocol is for foul-mouthed refs, since the NFL just fired their first official in the middle of the season this year. But I’d be willing to bet if he keeps this kind of behavior up he won’t be around for much longer.

