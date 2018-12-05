The NFL Is Suspending A Referee Because He Allegedly Called A Player A Very Naughty Word

Jena Greene | Reporter

The NFL has suspended the referee who allegedly called Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes a “bitch” following Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

We’ve been following this for a few days now. Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes got into a heated altercation with referee Roy Ellison in the locker room following Buffalo’s 21-17 loss. A member of the Bills franchise had to physically restrain him during the confrontation but it didn’t stop him from telling the Roy Ellison off. (RELATED: NFL Week 13 WRAP UP: Here Are The Best Moments You May Have Missed)

And after reviewing the evidence, the NFL placed Ellison on administrative leave to investigate the situation further.

Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport:

And while the NFL Referees Association believes Ellison will be cleared to officiate again shortly, this isn’t the first instance the NFL has had with him.

Around this time last season, Washington Redskins OT Trent Williams claimed Ellison called him “garbage a**” and a “disrespectful motherf***er,” during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ellison was suspended for a game.

I’m not sure what the protocol is for foul-mouthed refs, since the NFL just fired their first official in the middle of the season this year. But I’d be willing to bet if he keeps this kind of behavior up he won’t be around for much longer.

