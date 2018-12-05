Ohio State Is Paying Their New Football Coach A Stunning Amount Of Money. Here’s How Much He’ll Make

New Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day is going to make a ton of cash over the next few years.

Day, promoted from offensive coordinator, was named the new head coach Tuesday after it was announced that Urban Meyer was stepping away from coaching. Well, we now know he’s also going to be making a ton of money. According to Brett McMurphy, Day’s deal is for $22.5 million over the next five years.

New Ohio State coach Ryan Day received a 5-year contract, worth $4.5 million a year — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 4, 2018

That’s a ton of money to pay a guy who has never been a head coach. OSU must have a ton of confidence in this guy to usher in a new era of Buckeyes football.

These contracts are almost always fully guaranteed, which likely means he’ll be owed the $22.5 million if he’s fired without cause. (RELATED: Urban Meyer Stepping Down At Ohio State. Here’s What The Fans Need To Know)

Damn, it sure must be nice to know you’ve got more than $20 million coming your way before even coaching your first game as the man in complete charge of a program.

It should also be fun to see how OSU’s program advances now that Meyer isn’t leading the way.

If I had to guess right now, I think they’ll be more than fine. The Buckeyes’ infrastructure is so solid that it’s designed to have a ton of continuity no matter who the coach is.

Either way, Day is a very well-paid man these days.

