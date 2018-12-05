Oklahoma State Football Coach Pulls Off Massive Move For Fan Who Lost A Bet On The Team

David Hookstead | Reporter

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy once again proved he’s one of the coolest men in all of the sport.

The electric coach sent a fan who bet that the team would win at least game a check for $250 to cover the losses. He included a letter that included Gundy writing, “we came up short, so I thought the manly (51) thing to do is reimburse a guy for believing in our TEAM!” (RELATED: The College Football Playoff Teams Have Been Announced. Some Fans Will Be Enraged)

You can read the entire letter below.

I think I’ve made it crystal clear that this is a pro-Mike Gundy publication, and it’s stuff like this that makes me feel good about that decision.

He is without a doubt one of the most legit guys in the sport. He just comes off as the kind of guy that you’d love to slug beers with.

 

Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst should follow Gundy’s lead and cut me a check for a couple months worth of salary after all the money I lost on the Badgers this year.

Just a thought. It might make up for the pathetic season I was forced to endure.

