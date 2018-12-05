Oklahoma State Football Coach Pulls Off Massive Move For Fan Who Lost A Bet On The Team

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy once again proved he’s one of the coolest men in all of the sport.

The electric coach sent a fan who bet that the team would win at least game a check for $250 to cover the losses. He included a letter that included Gundy writing, “we came up short, so I thought the manly (51) thing to do is reimburse a guy for believing in our TEAM!” (RELATED: The College Football Playoff Teams Have Been Announced. Some Fans Will Be Enraged)

You can read the entire letter below.

Oklahoma radio host @12thingsthebook bet $250 that Oklahoma State would win more than 8 games this year. They won 6. Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy sent him a check to reimburse his bet…with an epic note. pic.twitter.com/aaQMSwXG63 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 4, 2018

I think I’ve made it crystal clear that this is a pro-Mike Gundy publication, and it’s stuff like this that makes me feel good about that decision.

He is without a doubt one of the most legit guys in the sport. He just comes off as the kind of guy that you’d love to slug beers with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma State Football (@cowboy_fb) on Aug 31, 2018 at 2:40pm PDT

Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst should follow Gundy’s lead and cut me a check for a couple months worth of salary after all the money I lost on the Badgers this year.

Just a thought. It might make up for the pathetic season I was forced to endure.

