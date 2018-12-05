The Patriots Are Almost Certainly Going To Clinch Their 10th Straight Division Title

Just when you think the New England Patriots couldn’t get any better, they just keep powering up.

The Patriots, who are almost certainly going to clinch their division this season, are in line to tie one of the most unattainable records in all of sports. Not just football.

According to ESPN NFL Nation insider Mike Reiss, the Patriots are in line to clinch their 10th straight divisional title this season. If this happens, they would only be the second team in the history of American sports to do so. The first team was the Atlanta Braves, who won 14 straight divisional titles from 1991-2005. (RELATED: Tom Brady Spent His Bye Week Exactly How A Champion Should)

“Stat of the day: The Patriots can clinch their 10th straight division title with a win or tie on Sunday, and according to Elias, they would join the Atlanta Braves as the only franchises from the NFL, NBA, MLB or NHL to win at least 10 straight division titles,” Reiss tweeted Wednesday.

It’s worth noting, to be fair, that the Patriots are in an infamously terrible division. They share the AFC East with the Dolphins, the Jets and the Bills. None of these teams even have a record above .500 this season, and none of them have maintained a strong and healthy quarterback this year. It’s not hard to make Brady look like a Goliath when he’s up against these stats.

Still … it’s an accomplishment all the same.

