Pete Davidson Blocks Ariana Grande On Social Media: ‘You’re Not Good For My Health’

Pete Davidson blocked his ex-Ariana Grande on social media after their split and reportedly told the pop star she wasn’t “good” for his “health.”

“He blocked her and said, ‘Stop reaching out. You’re not good for my health. I can’t have this in my life,'” a source told People magazine Wednesday about the 25-year-old actor’s response after the pair announced their engagement was off. (RELATED: 24 Reasons To Wish Ariana Grande A Happy 24th Birthday [SLIDESHOW])

Grande admitted that the 25-year-old actor had, in fact, blocked her with a screen-grab of a message shared on Twitter by a fan. The “Side by Side” singer responded to the post with a heart emoji.

— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 3, 2018

The report comes a day after the “God Is a Woman” hitmaker clapped back at fans who were bullying Davidson since their split.

“I know u [sic] already know this, but I feel I need to remind my fans to please be gentler with others. I really don’t endorse anything but forgiveness and positivity,” Grande captioned a message she shared on Instagram, along with Davidson’s recent post about being bullied.

She added:

I care deeply about Pete and his health. I’m asking you to please be gentler with others, even on the internet. I’ve learned thru [sic] my own mistakes not to be reactive on socials, so I do understand, but you truly don’t know what anybody is experiencing ever, regardless of what they choose to display on social media or how they may appear in public.

Grande continued, “I can promise u [sic] that, so please let whatever point you’re trying to make go. I will always have irrevocable love for him, and if you’ve gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point.”

Davidson wrote a post Monday about how the “whole entire world just trashes” him.

“I’ve kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything,” the “SNL” star wrote. “I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy, the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference.”

He added:

Especially in today’s climate, where everyone loves to be offended and upset, it truly is mind-boggling. I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for nine months. I’ve spoken about BPD [Borderline Personality Disorder] and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth.

Davidson continued, “I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself, I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is — I see you and I love you.”

The duo made headlines over the summer with news they were engaged after only dating a few weeks. The pair called off their engagement in October.