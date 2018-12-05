Mueller’s Weak Sauce, Senator Thinks Liberals Are Too Smart, Dole’s Goodbye

On today’s show we talk about the salute seen ’round the world from Bob Dole to the casket of George Bush, Robert Mueller shows some of his cards and there’s not much there, Mazie Hirono thinks Democrats are too smart for the American people and a Stanford fraternity stands up for the flag.

You could hear a pin drop when former Senator Bob Dole, with the help of an assistant, stood from the wheelchair he’s been in for years to salute the casket of former President George H.W. Bush in the Capitol rotunda — one Greatest Generation war hero to another. It was a moving moment that leads into a bigger discussion of appreciation.

Special counsel Robert Mueller finally showed some of his cards with the release of the sentencing memo in the plea agreement with General Michael Flynn. It doesn’t show much since most of it is redacted, but what it does show leads to more questions than answers. We ask them.

Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono believes Democrats are too smart to really convey important information to the American public, that maybe they need to dumb it down and appeal more to emotions to get people to care about the issues liberals care about. It’s both hilarious and horrifying audio you have to hear to believe.

A fraternity at Stanford was told their American flag could offend students and the school suggested they remove it. In response, the frat bought a bigger flag because — America!

