School Shooting PR Consultant Apologizes After Creating More PR Problems For Broward County Public Schools

Neetu Chandak | Contributor
  • Public Relations consultant Sara Brady apologized for calling people who opposed a school program following the Parkland school shooting as “crazies.”
  • She also said she went “overboard” in referring to a South Florida reporter as “skanky.”
  • Brady was hired by Broward County Public Schools to handle PR issues related to the Parkland shooting in February.

A public relations consultant hired after the Parkland school shooting apologized for calling those who opposed a district program as “crazies” and acknowledged she went too far after calling a reporter “skanky.”

Sara Brady was hired by Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) to handle any PR issues resulting from the Feb. 14 shooting that killed 17 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported Tuesday.

Part of her duties included talking to other PR professionals at a conference in July, according to VICE News.

Brady mentioned “crazies” came out after the district tweeted the Promise program did not lead to the shooting, according to a video that captured the comments. The program helped students who committed minor crimes to avoid jail, the Sentinel reported.

Brady apologized to Hunter Pollack on Monday after he tweeted a video along with a caption that said, “Our leaders don’t care about Parkland families!” Pollack’s sister, Meadow, died in the shooting.

“Sure enough, all the crazies kind of came out,” Brady said in the video. “The district knows who the crazies are and who the opposition is.”

She also mentioned “a particular reporter in South Florida” who was described as “sloppy,” “reckless” and “smells bad,” according to a video obtained by the Sentinel. Brady referred to an unnamed reporter as “that nasty, skanky reporter” as well.

The Sentinel claims the reporter Brady was referring to was Scott Travis. (RELATED: Teacher Discovers Sealed Ballot Box In Florida School)

Brady issued three more tweets Tuesday at 7:20 a.m. going into greater details about calling people “crazies.”

Brady also admitted going “overboard” on the comments about the reporter, according to the Sentinel.

The comments about the reporter were “inappropriate, hurtful, and in no way represents the views and values of the leadership,” BCPS superintendent Robert Runcie told VICE News.

Runcie explained Brady’s comments regarding the Promise program were in response to the reactions.

“My family and I have received nasty, racist, and hateful messages, phone calls, and threats concerning this event and particularly around the misunderstood PROMISE program,” Runcie said, VICE reported. “My daughters have received jarring and upsetting hate mail and threats at work and school. Her [Brady] comments were a reaction to this situation.”

BCPS and Brady did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Tags : broward county florida marjory stoneman douglas high
